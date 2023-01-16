‘Yellowjackets’ teases more of the mystery in season two teaser

Strap yourself in for the first look at what’s to come on season 2 of Yellowjackets.

Season two will return to Paramount+ on Friday, March 24.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season long guest arc.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girl soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets season two is coming Friday 24 March on Paramount+

