“Yep, I’m Gay” actor DJ Qualls comes out at Jim Jeffries’ show

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor DJ Qualls has come out declaring “Yep. I’m Gay” on Twitter. The actor said he’d made the declaration about his sexulaity on stage at a Jim Jeffries show in San Diego.

“It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a Jim Jeffries show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.” Qualls posted to social media.

HIs “Yep, I’m Gay” statement echoed Ellen Degeneres’s famous coming out declaration on the cover of TIME magazine.

The actor has made a career out of playing dorky straight guys. He made his mark in the film Road Trip (2000) playing a nerdy teenage virgin. He followed that up with another similar role in the slasher comedy Cherry Falls.

He’s also appeared in Hustle and Flow, Chasing Holden, The Core, and The Last Days of Summer. He’s appeared in many TV shows including Lost, Scrubs, Criminal Minds, Law and Order, My Name is Earl, The Big Bang Theory, Fargo, and Breaking Bad. Qualls had a regular role in Z Nation and The Man in High Castle.

The 41 year old actor also appeared in the video for Britney Spears tune Boys and modeled for Prada.