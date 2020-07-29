Yirra Yaakin announce premiere of ‘FIFO – Fit in or F**k Off!’

Local Indigenous theatre company Yirra Yaakin have revealed the details of their next production, focusing on the realm of FIFO, mining and their impact on First Nations’ families.

Developing with the support of Goolari Media’s Indigenous Writers program, Playwriting Australia, Ilbijerri and Moogahlin’s Yellamundie First Nations Play Festival, FIFO – Fit In or F**k Off puts the exciting talent Kimberley playwright Melody Dia to the stage.

“The boom went bust, and now Jono’s in a desert mine site’s donga, trapped in debt and a lifestyle that is slowly strangling his liyarn.” the synopsis reads.

“Jono’s wife Mary feels stuck in the high flying life of the lonely FIFO parent and has decided they’d be better off cutting their losses and moving home to Broome, close to family and her younger sister Janey. But the old neighbourhood, and her sister, ‘ain’t what they used to be’.”

“Janey is locked in her house, sliding into stand-up comedic delusion as she awaits her FIFO husband Brad’s return. But where is Brad? And where’s their young daughter Katie? Something’s gotta give, but what will it take to stop the slide into the deepening pit that threatens to engulf them all?”

Directed by Eva Grace Mullaley, the production brings together some of WA’s best local talent, including set & costume design from Hoodedwept‘s Neil Sheriff, and performers Bobbi Henry and Trevor Ryan.

FIFO – FIt In or F**k Off premieres Tuesday 13th October at Subiaco Arts Centre, and Thursday 29th October in Broome at the Gimme Club. For tickets and more information head to yirrayaakin.com.au

