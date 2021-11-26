Yirra Yaakin’s ‘Dating Blak’ is a laugh-out-loud fantastic farce

Dating Blak | Subiaco Arts Centre | Until 27 November | ★ ★ ★ ★

Dating Blak is the latest work to come out of Yirra Yaakin’s writer’s group and Narelle Throne has delivered a laugh-out-loud funny comedy that will have you grinning all the way through.

A classic tale of love via missed connections, misunderstandings and crossed wires. It’s a delightful story that has the set up of a classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodger’s musical comedy, but it’s set today, in regional Australia and from an Indigenous perspective.

Bobbi Henry is Djinda, a divorced woman in her 30’s whose ready to get back into dating. Maitland Schnaars is her protective brother Marley whose just arrived back in town and is setting up a new tourism business. Tegan Murphy plays best friend Hope, the perfect wing-woman. Derek Nannup plays Justin, a businessman visiting the town who catches Djinda’s eye, and the amazing Rayma Morrison is matriarch Aunt Maisie, who watches everything that goes on.

This quick paced comedy is packed with laughs, and the set ups of the miscommunications and misunderstandings that make up any great romantic comedy are well constructed, and you don’t always see them coming.

While the were a couple of clunky moments on opening night last week, after a few nights performing the crew will be in sync like a swiss watch and hitting every beat.

It’s great to see Maitland Schnaars in a great comic role, earlier this year he showed us his amazing ability to deliver hard hitting emotional drama in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s York. Here he is in a fun and light role that is the polar opposite.

Skillfully directed by Bruce Denny, and with great set and costume design from Matthew Raven, this is almost a prefect theatrical work. It’s funny, light-hearted and filled with joy.

If you can get tickets to see this one you’ll have a lot of fun!

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.