‘You Can’t Ask That’ tackles a whole new range of topics

The ABC’s fifth series of You Can’t Ask That returns to ask misunderstood, misjudged, or marginalised Australians the awkward, inappropriate, or uncomfortable questions you’ve always wanted to know the answers to but have always been afraid to ask.

The new series premieres at 9pm on Wednesday 18th March and tackles people living with HIV, nudists, firefighters, people on the autism spectrum, Olympic gold medalists, children, and people who have killed someone.

By asking the tough questions and empowering interviewees to answer in their own words with conviction, candour and humour, the series offers searing insights into the lives of Australians whose stories are often dismissed.

You Can’t Ask That is now one of the most successful ABC formats ever. Local versions of the award winning series have been produced in Spain, Israel, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Canada.

Mark Wednesday 18th March in your diaries to catch the new instalment of this remarkable series.

