Young Liberal Wilson Gavin has reportedly died

Reports have emerged that Wilson Gavin, who made headlines yesterday as part of a protest against a drag story time event in Queensland, has died.

Daily Mail have reported that a spokesperson for Queensland Police has confirmed the young gay man has lost his life.

Wilson was among the students from Queensland University’s Young Liberal and Nationals Club who protested a children’s story time event at a Queensland library yesterday.

One Twitter user, claiming to be Gavin’s aunt, has shared their sadness over his passing.

I stand by everything I said on Twitter in regard to my late nephews, Wilson Gavin’s behaviour at the library – it was despicable behaviour however, there is a reason for everyone’s behaviour & he was a very tormented soul & I loved him https://t.co/MUifMWqPSq — Polly Wilson (@PollyWi92611992) January 13, 2020

Friends and colleagues are also posting their condolences online.

This story is being updated as more information emerges. OUTinPerth have contacted Queensland Police for comment.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.