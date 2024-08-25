Young people: Have your say on the big issues ahead of next elections

WA’s Youth Pride Network (YPN) are hosting a special forum for LGBTQIA+ young folks ahead of the upcoming state and federal elections.

The youth-led advocacy group is inviting LGBTIQA+ people aged 12 to 25 to join in the Queeries forum: “Where ideas and identities intersect.”

Queeries has been established to bring more young and queer voices into advocacy and decision-making, and designed to include people from all walks of life and levels of experience.

Attendees are invited to explore YPN’s State of Play reports and help to co-design policies to tackle critical issues in areas including housing, education and healthcare.

The event will also host experienced keynote speakers to lead breakout sessions and help empower you to carry these skills into the world and advocate for our needs and our communities.

Gift cards and lunch will be provided for all participants. The venue is wheelchair accessible, Auslan interpreters are available on request and a quiet space will be available.

Queeries will be held at The Platform on Wednesday, 25 September. For more info, head over to Humanitix.