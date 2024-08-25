Search
Young people: Have your say on the big issues ahead of next elections

Community

WA’s Youth Pride Network (YPN) are hosting a special forum for LGBTQIA+ young folks ahead of the upcoming state and federal elections.

The youth-led advocacy group is inviting LGBTIQA+ people aged 12 to 25 to join in the Queeries forum: “Where ideas and identities intersect.”

Queeries has been established to bring more young and queer voices into advocacy and decision-making, and designed to include people from all walks of life and levels of experience.

Attendees are invited to explore YPN’s State of Play reports and help to co-design policies to tackle critical issues in areas including housing, education and healthcare.

The event will also host experienced keynote speakers to lead breakout sessions and help empower you to carry these skills into the world and advocate for our needs and our communities.

Gift cards and lunch will be provided for all participants. The venue is wheelchair accessible, Auslan interpreters are available on request and a quiet space will be available.

Queeries will be held at The Platform on Wednesday, 25 September. For more info, head over to Humanitix.

Culture

EverNow 2024 to light up Perth with free events this October

0
The EverNow event series is back to light up our city for the Noongar season of Kambarang.
Culture

Bibliophile | Reality TV takes a dark turn in ‘One Perfect Couple’

0
One Perfect CoupleBy Ruth WarsSimon & Schuster There are five...
News

TV’s ‘My So-Called Life’ made its debut 30 years ago

0
Three decades ago, this teen drama broke new ground.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘The Sleepwalkers’ is a modern-day gothic horror

0
The author of the cult novel' The End of Mr. Y' returns with a new work.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

