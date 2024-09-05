Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Young playwrights will see their fresh work produced

Culture

Two up-and-coming young playwrights will see their work produced at The Blue Room thanks to a new partnership.

Made in Boorloo is a new WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) program for young and emerging playwrights that will see the development and public venue presentation of two new plays.

Fresh off the high-octane production line of WAYTCO’s wildly popular 24Hr Play Generator, two playwrights have developed their writing from time-crunched 10-minute plays to marinated one-act-length works.

Image: The Blue Room – Cole Baxter

WAYTCo have teamed up with The Last Great Hunt’s Jeffrey Jay Fowler, The Blue Room Theatre and two WA directors to support the budding works of Laura Goodlet and Manuela Coentro de Souza.

Fowler has been working with these young writers, one aged under 18 and one over, to extend and hone their writing. In late September they will hand their scripts to two outstanding WA directors who will work with WAYTCo member casts to bring their ideas to life.

The process culminates in a limited public season at The Blue Room Theatre, 23 to 26 October.

Expect fresh takes, variety, and a commitment to telling stories about what matters to young people today, covering issues of grief, death, and climate change against a backdrop of school, homework, and friendships.

The Made in Boorloo double header features the story of five campers on school holidays at Lake Douglas. It’s 2010, it’s Kalgoorlie and a star has just fallen to earth. In the second bill, a fateful group assignment presents a moral challenge: how do you stand up for what’s right even if it means upsetting your friends?

Tickets to the performances are on sale now.

