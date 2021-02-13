Your first look at new queer HBO series ‘Genera+ion’

Genera+ion is a new show from US broadcaster HBO, which focuses on the lives of a group of high school teenagers explore their sexuality in a modern world. This tests their deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

The show features Justice Smith alongside Michael Johnston from Teen Wolf, and 80’s teen star Martha Plimpton. While British actor Nathan Lloyd Stewart-Jarrett, most recently seen in the Doctor Who New Year special, plays the school guidance counsellor.

The series was created by Beastly director Daniel Barnz and his teenage daughter Zelda Barnz and the Executive Producer is Girls star and creator, Lena Dunham.

Zelda has shared that the series idea came from her own coming out, when she told her adoptive same-sex parents that she was bisexual, later he brother also came out, making them a fully queer family.

The trailer for the series, featuring music from Todrick Hall and Troye Sivan, has just dropped.

The show debuts in the USA on 11th March, no word yet on where it might screen in Australia.

OIP Staff

