Youth Educating Peers (YEP) Project seek input from youth sector

The Youth Affairs Council of WA’s sexual health program The Youth Educating Peers (YEP) Project, is seeking community feedback with their annual youth sector survey.

This survey is for youth workers and other professionals who work with young people in Western Australia.

This survey defines young people as those aged 12-25. For the purposes of this survey, the term ‘sexual health’ includes a broad range of topics such as relationships, the prevention of STIs and blood-borne viruses, social and peer pressures, gender roles and norms, life-skills, pleasure, desire, love, self-worth, cultural influences, diverse sex, sexuality, and gender, the prevention of sexual assault and coercion, consent, risk-taking, sex within an alcohol and other drug context, and access to health services.

Information gathered from this year’s survey will be analysed to not only assess the current state of play, but will also be compared to the previous ten years data.

This analysis will enable the YEP team to explore sexual health and bloodborne virus issues and trends in the youth sector over the last ten years.

Participants can request to go in the draw to win a $100 Coles/Myer voucher.

You can find out more about the survey here.

