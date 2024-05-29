Youth engagement grants announced

Youth Minister Hannah Beazley has announced $199,252 in funding for local governments

and community service organisations through the Youth Engagement Grants Program.

Among the programs receiving up to $10,000 of funding is the Rainbow Ball for LGBTIQA+ youth organised by Youth Focus.

The grants will fund programs that actively involve young people in the development and

implementation of a project and will help to increase their community engagement. Twenty-five grants have been awarded.

Premier Roger Cook and Youth Minister Hannah Beazley.

“The Cook Labor Government is pleased to support initiatives that empower young people to

make a difference through the Youth Engagement Grants Program.” Beazley said.

“These programs foster collaboration providing young people with resources to drive

meaningful engagement and opportunities.

“I’m continually inspired by the creativity of young people to drive positive change in their communities.” the minister said.

Youth Focus will now be able to deliver their Rainbow Ball project in the mid-West region. The project aims to empower LGBTIQA+ youth by providing skills and resources for organising a Queer Formal – the Rainbow Ball.

They are the recipient of a $10,000 grant.



Youth Focus is a not-for-profit working to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young Western Australians aged between 12 and 25.

This initiative is described as one that celebrates diversity and fosters acceptance, promoting a vibrant and inclusive community informed by the voices of young people.

A full list of the grant recipients is available online.