Youth Pride Network In Dialogue: Online Freedom or Safety?

The Youth Pride Network are hosting a community conversation this July, focused on online freedom and digital rights advocacy.

In Dialogue: Online Freedom or Safety? will dive into our relationships with social media.

As young, queer digital natives find their way in a world where social media is inseparable from how we connect, communicate and learn to express themselves – feelings towards social media platforms are becoming strained.

LGBTIQA+ people have found community online since the dawn of the world wide web, but it is also increasingly exposing young queer folks to cyberbullying, misinformation and other risks to personal safety and wellbeing.

In support of this conversation, the local youth-led LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation is providing a unique opportunity for young queer people aged 16 – 25 to become a Digital Rights Advocate.

This program will explore the behind-the-scenes workings of the technology industry, facilitate co-designed creation of solutions to minimise harm to young people and allow participants to present their findings to key stakeholders in the sector.

Join the conversation on Wednesday, 10 July at Pride Piazza (142 James St, Northbridge). For tickets and more information, head to Humanitix.