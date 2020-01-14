YouTube favourite NikkieTutorials comes out as transgender

One of the biggest names on YouTube has posted an emotional video today, coming out as a transgender woman.

NikkieTutorials, also known as Nikkie de Jager, shared with her over 12million followers that she is a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

“I can’t believe I am saying this today, to all of you, for the entire world to see. But damn, it feels good to finally do it. It is time to let go and be truly free,” de Jager shares in her YouTube video.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body. Which means, that I am transgender.”

De Jager explains that she was terrified to share the news with the world, but she finally feels comfortable to tell her truth to her fans.

“I am NikkieTutorials. I am Nikkie. I am me. We don’t need labels. If you’re gonna put a label on it, yes, I am transgender.”

Sadly, de Jager was also compelled to post the video after receiving threats of being revealed as a transgender woman without her consent.

“At first it was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil that they can’t respect someone’s true identity,” de Jager said.

“It is vile and it is gross… they said they wanted to leak it because I’m lying or that I don’t want to tell my truth or that I’m too scared to tell people who I am.”

De Jager began posting on YouTube in 2008, now amassing millions of followers and fans of her makeup video tutorials. She had since worked with Marc Jacobs, Maybelline and dozens of high-profile brands.

“At the end of the day, my story is beautiful. All I know is that I haven’t changed”

OIP Staff