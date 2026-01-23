5 Fringe World shows to check out if you’re after a camp music party

One thing you can always guarantee at Fringe World is shows that feature your favourite hits from years gone by, presented in a fun and camp style.

We found five shows that meet this brief and are worth giving a squiz in 2026.

Millennial: Hits of the 90s & 00s

Lisa Woodbrook is back with her sexy backup dancers to celebrate the music that came around the time when everyone worried about all the computers stopping working due to the Millennium bug. Selecting tunes from either side of the historic date this is a show that’ll take you back the era of Spice Girls, Backsteet Boys, Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child.

80s Mixtape: Top of the Pops

Step back into the neon-soaked world of legwarmers, double denim and unapologetic spectacle with 80s Mixtape | Top of the Pops. Returning for its much-anticipated comeback season, this high-energy circus cabaret celebrates the strength, grace and showmanship of a powerhouse aerial ensemble at the top of their game. We caught the 2023 iteration of this show, and it was “a whole lot of fun.”

Naughties

Quit partying like it’s 1999- it’s time to celebrate all things Y2K. Fringe-favourites Yuck Circus are back with a ‘totally hawt’ brand new show. It’s giving Backstreet Boys, Britney, and BIG throwback energy. A decade not to be forgotten- with furbies, flip phones, and evERythinG TyPeD LiKe ThIs. Mix that with high-flying acrobatics and ripper comedy, producers say this is not a show to miss!

History of House – Greatest Hits

Australia’s original superstar DJ Groove Terminator and South Africa’s incredible Soweto Gospel Choir return with your Greatest Hits. Take a trip through the history of dance music with iconic anthems, new faves and unmissable moments. Goosebumps guaranteed. From Donna Summer to Daft Punk, get set for what’s next. this is one of the most fun shows we’ve ever been to – a total party!

They even use our quote on their poster, “From the moment the show begins until the final notes are sung it’s just a continuous party vibe” we said after seeing the show in 2024. It’s at The Rechabite from 29th January through to 15th February.

Boogie Bingo

Boogie Bingo is the ultimate party night where the numbers are out, and the tunes are in! This isn’t your average bingo – it’s a fast-paced, music-fuelled ride hosted by award-winning drag sensation Dean Misdale. Expect pop bangers, dancefloor anthems and singalongs that’ll have the whole room on their feet. Head down to Verdict at The Court Hotel from 11th to 15th of February.

