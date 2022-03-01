6th annual Pride Queer Film Festival kicks off this week

The beloved Pride Queer Film Festival is returning bigger and better than ever for its sixth year, beginning their fabulous program this week.

The program brings films from across a spectrum of LGBTQIA+ experiences across seven nights at The Backlot cinema, and for the first time mini-festivals will pop up in Albany, Geraldton, Kalgoorlie and Busselton in the coming months.

“The past year has once again challenged all of us, and when I was putting together the program for the festival this year, I was driven to find some of the best queer films that had been produced over that time,” Artistic Director Mark Reid said of this year’s program.

“The result is one that I think offers an insight into the many and varied stories we have to share about being queer in 2022 and beyond. The range and depth of the films we have on offer this year, I think, ensures that there really is something to engage everyone.”

“We are really fortunate to expand our travels into the regions again this year, following our successful mini festival in Geraldton in 2021. We are excited to be returning to Geraldton, but to also be taking mini festivals to Albany, Kalgoorlie and Busselton in the next 3 months.”

“The chance to share the stories and the vision of some really incredible film makers with you is what we aim for every year, and I hope you enjoy the program that we have put together in 2022.”

This year’s lineup has once again been split into themes for each evening, with Queer Trans, Queer Women, Queer Men, Queer Love and Queer Docos among the selections over the next two weeks.

This week’s opening night features Australian feature I’m Not Gay, and world premieres of French drama Hugo, USA’s Aimee Victoria and Italian suspense The Bathroom.

Pride Queer Film Festival runs from Wed Mar 2 – Wed Mar 9. For tickets, the full program and regional dates, head to Facebook.

