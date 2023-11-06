80’s favourites Go West and Nik Kershaw join up for Australian tour

80’s favourites Go West and Nik Kershaw are teaming up for an Australian tour in 2024.

Go West, comprising Richard Drummie and Peter Cox are a British duo who found huge success with their debut album in 1985. It featured the hit singles We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, Don;t Look Down Girl and Goodbye Girl. They also released a remix album the following year.

The duo’s follow-up album, Dancing on the Couch, was released in 1987 and included the chart-topping hit King of Wishful Thinking which featured in the movie Pretty Woman. Over their career the band have put out five albums of material.

“The last time we were in Australia was just before the pandemic, so this tour is long overdue.” Cox and Drummie said announcing the new tour. “We always enjoy playing across Australia and it will be extra special this year as we tour alongside our mate, Nik Kershaw. We look forward to seeing you all in March 2024.”

Nik Kershaw bust onto the music scene in 1984 with debut album Human Racing which included the hits Dancing Girls, Wouldn’t It Be Good, and I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. His follow up album The Riddle came out just ten months later with chart smashes The Riddle, Wide Boy and Don Quixote.

Kershaw’s gone on to make nine solo albums as well as collaborating with Elton John, Kim Wilde, Sia, Gary Barlow, and producer Stuart Price in his Les Rhymes Digital guise.

OUTinPerth chatted to Go West about their long career back in 2015 and we chatted to them in 2008 too, and we caught up with Nik Kershaw in 2013.

The tour will start in Adelaide, and then head to Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne and finally Perth.

Tickets on sale Friday 10 November from destroyalllines.com

Tour Dates

Tuesday 5 March 2024 Adelaide The Gov

Wednesday 6 March 2024 Brisbane The Tivoli

Thursday 7 March 2024 Sydney Metro Theatre

Saturday 9 March 2024 Hobart Odeon Theatre

Sunday 10 March 2024 Melbourne Northcote Theatre

Wednesday 13 March 2024 Perth Astor Theatre

