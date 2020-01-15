A second season of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ is coming



The L Word is finally back on our screens after years of speculation about a reboot of the queer TV series, and fans are set for even more new stories from the gang.

Showtime has announced that The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for a second season ahead of the reboot’s debut season finale later this month.

“I just can’t get enough,” the show’s broadcaster posted to Twitter.

“Season 2 of #TheLWord Generation Q is coming to #Showtime.”

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,”Showtime exec Gary Levine told Deadline.

“The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun.”

Airing on Stan here in Australia, Generation picks up after the original series ended in 2009 and brings Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) into 2019 and beyond.

The ladies of The L Word are joined by new characters Micah (Leo Sheng), Dani (Arienne Mandi), Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), giving the creators an opportunity to tell intergenerational queer stories.

OIP Staff