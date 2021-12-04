ABBA share delightful video for latest single ‘Little Things’

ABBA have released another single from their Voyage album. Little Things is the band’s very first Christmas themed single, and it features a choir of kids singing.

The band have shared a new video that features a troupe of youngsters getting ready for an ABBA themed Christmas concert. While the band themselves will return to the stage soon as computer generated digital versions of their younger selves, these youngsters take a much more lo-fi approach to bringing ABBA back on stage.

Proceeds from the track go towards Unicef’s Global Child Protection Fund, and the band has also put out a whole stack of related merchandise.

“We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That’s why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.” the band said.

“We have done so for many years with our song Chiquitita and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: Little Things from our album Voyage!”

Voyage entered the Australian charts in the Number 1 position. It’s the band’s first new release since the early 1980’s and it’s topped the charts around the globe.

The record has claimed the top spot in Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland, Holland, Germany, France, Norway and their homeland of Sweden.

It was the biggest debut of a new record in 2021 for the Australian charts. The album fell to the number 2 position the following week when Taylor Swift’s new version of her Red album had greater sales.

