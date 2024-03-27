ABC reaches settlement in Kellie-Jay Keen defamation action

The ABC has confidentially settled a defamation action brought against them by British women’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen. Keen uses the online moniker Posie Parker.

In a notice posted to the broadcaster’s website they acknowledged that some viewers may have interpreted questions asked of Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto as a suggestion that Keen had associations with Neo-Nazis.

Pesutto appeared on the program in the wake of a rally in front of the Victorian parliament house. Keen’s Let Women Speak was touring the country, drawing large crowds of protesters at each location. At the Melbourne event a group of black clad Neo-Nazi appeared adjacent to Keen’s event.

The Victorian Liberal leader raised concern about one of his own MP’s Moira Deeming being involved in the rally, eventually having her expelled from the parliamentary Liberal party.

The ABC has acknowledged that highlighting social media posts from Keen in their report may have given some viewers the wrong impression.

“On 27 March 2023, the ABC broadcast a 7.30 interview with Victorian opposition leader John Pesutto. That interview referred to the organisers of the “Let Women Speak” event held in Melbourne earlier that month and included a social media post by “Posie Parker”.

“Some viewers may have understood the interview to suggest that Kellie-Jay Keen, who was not named in the interview, who organised the Melbourne “Let Women Speak” event, has associations with Neo-Nazis.

“The ABC understands Ms Keen denies any association with Neo-Nazis and the ABC does not endorse any imputation that may have been conveyed to that effect.” the statement reads.

During the interview host Sarah Ferguson referred to Keen as the organiser of the rally, and this is someone with very clear, for our audience, very clear far right associations, many of which you detailed in the dossier that you presented to your own party room.”

Ahead of a party room meeting Pesutto has distributed a 15-page dossier of social media screenshots relating to both Deeming and Keen. Their lawyers have refuted the claim that they have ever had any association with right-wing extremist groups.

Keen, Deeming, and another organiser of the rally Angela Jones, have all served Pesutto with defamation actions over his comments.

The three women are represented by Alexander Rashidi Lawyers team of barrister Bridie Nolan and Katherine Deves. Deves is a former Liberal party candidate who also spoke at several of the Let Women Speak events. In a social media post Deeves said the firm was pleased with the result relating to the ABC.

“Alexander Rashidi Lawyers are so pleased to be able to deliver another successful outcome for women in defence of their legal sex-based rights.” she said.

Kellie-Jay Keen thanks the ABC for their clarrification

Kellie-Jay Keen posted a video thanking the ABC for their clarification.

“I’m truly thankful for their apology and correction.” Keen said.

“I’m absolutely delighted that some women in Australia will feel more comforted today that their state broadcaster will not endorse defamation against them. That actually it has become part of the ever-growing trend globally to distance themselves from such incredibly dangerous allegations and accusations.”

Keen said the decision was a significant moment for women concerned about their rights. Later in the video she said there was a danger of an “end of days” scenario in relation to women’s rights around the world.

The aspiring politician signed off with her tag line, “I never lose”.

OIP Staff

