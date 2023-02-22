ABC shares trailer and screening date for new series ‘In Our Blood’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The ABC has announced the four-part musical drama series In Our Blood will premiere on Sunday 19 March at 8.30PM on ABC TV, with all episodes available to

binge on ABC iview.

More than 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported, the broadcaster says this is the must-watch drama event inspired by how Australia became the unexpected world-leader of AIDS prevention and saved thousands of lives.

The show has an impressive cast including Tim Draxl (A Place to Call Home, Summer Love), Matt Day (Rake, Harrow), Jada Alberts (Mystery Road, The Stranger), Nicholas Brown (A Perfect Pairing, Christmas On The Farm), Anna McGahan (Spirited, House Husbands) and Oscar Leal (Bump, Black Snow).

Set in the 80’s, In Our Blood tells the story of people from politics, medicine and affected communities grappling separately with a terrifying new disease. With no cure in sight, they realise they must all work together to succeed, requiring something truly radical: trust.

“Fear may be infectious, but courage is contagious.” is the show’s tagline.

The series is written by Adriano Cappelleta, Jane Allen and Jonathan Gavin and produced by Hoodlum Entertainment. It was filmed in Queensland.

Sally Riley, ABC’ s Head of Drama, Entertainment and Indigenous, said the broadcaster was excited about the new series.

“We are thrilled to be presenting this genre-defying take on an important and inspiring story. Produced by Hoodlum Entertainment and lead by an exciting ensemble cast including the superb Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts, we look forward to sharing this captivating series with ABC audiences off the back of our WorldPride programming.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.