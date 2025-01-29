Search
Graeme Watson
Accused murder Beau Lamarre-Condon to undergo psychiatric testing

News

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the Sydney man who allegedly murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, will undergo psychiatric testing arranged by his legal team.

The case briefly returned to court this week with the accused’s Legal Aid team telling the court they will arrange for Lamarre-Condon to be tested by a forensic psychologist before any trial commences.

The accused man, who was fired for his job as a police officer after his arrest, dumped his previous legal team and is now relying on Legal Aid NSW to mount his defence. His former lawyers had indicated that he may rely on mental health ground for his defence.

This week his lawyers said they are still working their way through the massive amount of evidence related to the case, and were still waiting on some materials to be handed over by prosecutors.

Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Lamarre-Condon is yet to enter a plea. He has been charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and one count of breaking and entering.

it is alleged that he shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February 2024.

Police have alleged that the 29-year-old broke into television producer Baird’s Paddington home and shot Baird and Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

The case will return o court on 20th March.

