ACT MP Jonathon Davis resigns amid allegations of sexual misconduct

ACT Greens MP Jonathan Davis will resign from parliament following allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship.

On Monday ACT Greens Leader, Shane Rattenbury said the 31-year-old MP had resigned.

“On Sunday night, Johnathan Davis advised me of his intention to resign as an MLA and relinquish his ACT Greens party membership. He is providing a letter to the speaker informing her of this decision.

“The ACT Greens take the conduct of our MLAs seriously and believe Canberrans should rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour, integrity and accountability from our representatives and members in office.

“While there has been no formal finding about Johnathan by any authorities, the intimate information that has been shared about his personal life has caused immense community concern, and the ACT Greens Party room supports his decision to resign from office.

“We recognise that the reporting of these events may have caused distress to members of the community, and encourage people to reach out to services to receive support.” Rattenbury said.

On Friday the politician from the parliament and referred accusation that Davis may have had inappropriate sexual relationship to the ACT police.

The allegations are unsubstantiated, and no charges have been laid, and ACT police are yet to receive a formal complaint relating to Davis. A Canberra newspaper had published a series of SMS messages attributed to Davis which suggest he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

The age of consent in the Australian Capital Territory in sixteen years of age. A consensual sexual relationship would not be illegal.

Davis has not made an public coment, but his legal representative has said it would be inappropriate for him to comment, as the matter has been referred to police.

