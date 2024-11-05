Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz shares she’s gay, endorses Kamala Harris

Culture

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz has officially declared she is a lesbian, while encouraging Americans to get out and vote this week.

Known for her breakout roles in Kick-Ass and Tina Fey sitcom 30 Rock, Moretz has long been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ahead of the release of The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 2018, which followed the story of young queer people facing attempts to have their sexuality or gender identity changed, Moretz spoke out against harmful attemps to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity. Later she revealed her two gay brothers had first-hand experience with such conversion practices.

Now, Moretz has made it clear for the record she is a member of our community, and she is encouraging others to vote in tomorrow’s US election to protect women and LGBTQIA+ rights.

“I voted early and I voted for Harris. There is so much on the line this election,” Moretz posted to Instagram.

“I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.”

“Kamala Harris will protect that for us.”

“I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz is currently in a relationship with former Playboy model Kate Harrison.

Hero Image: Chloë Grace Moretz attends special screening of Netflix’s Nimona in New York at AMC Lincoln Square on June 24, 2023, (Shutterstock / Lev Radin)

