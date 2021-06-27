Actor Hugh Sheridan shares they identify as non-binary

Actor Hugh Sherdian has shared that they identify as non-binary.

The Packed to the Rafters star revealed how they feels about their gender in an Instagram post that highlighted their cover shoot for the latest edition of DNA magazine.

The cover shoot features Sheridan locked in an embrace with fiancé Kurt Roberts. The back and white photo oozes old Hollywood style.

Sheridan restated that they are not a big believer in labels and prefer to just be thought of as a human, or even a Hughman.

In the new edition of DNA they share more about his experience of opening up about their sexuality and gender identity.

“I’d begun to publicly acknowledge being gay. A lot of people were congratulating me; a lot of people were angry and unkind to me about being open about my sexuality,” they told the magazine.

“I just want to be human.” they declared.

“I understand labels are important for so many people. I’m just saying for me, I wanted my label to be ‘Human’.

“I’m always going to be part of the gay community, but at the same time I just wish they’d add an ‘H’ onto the end of the LGBTQIA+.

“Now I’m marrying a guy you can call me gay.

“Whatever! The point is, we’re all human and, in my case, labelling put me into a box that felt like a cell.”

The singer and actor has faced many challenges recently, including criticism of them taking on the lead role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and the death of their father. They have also enjoyed success at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, found love and will soon appear at the new reunion series of Packed to the Rafters.

Sheridan also shared one of the steamy images from his DNA shoot to Instagram page, he appears naked holding a towel in front of his chiseled body. Comedian Rebel Wilson commented on the pic using only fire emojis.

