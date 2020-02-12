Actor Jussie Smollett indicted over alleged hate crime hoax

A Special Prosecutor in Chicago has indicted actor Jussie Smollett over the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred in early 2019.

Last year police prosecutors charged Smollett with 32 felony counts of making a false police report.

The charges came after the actor claimed that he’d been attacked by two men wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ caps. Smollett said the two men tried to tie a noose around his neck and poured an unknown substance over him.

Police suspected that the actor had created the scene to garner publicity for himself, and were surprised when prosecutors dropped all charges after Smollett agreed to undertake community service and make a payment to the city.

The office of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has confirmed that a Grand Jury had now returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports.

Webb was brought in to reassess the case following the previous plea deal. Webb says Prosecutors made the wrong decision when they dropped the charges and there is sufficient evidence to charge the actor.

The city has also filed a civil suit against Smollett, seeking payment of more than US$130,000 for overtime paid to officers involved in investigating his claims. Smollett has filed a counter suit.

Smollett is due in court on 24th February.

OIP Staff