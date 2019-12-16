Adam Lambert releases his cover of Cher’s song ‘Believe’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

When Cher was given a Kennedy Centre Honour in 2018, Adam Lambert was one of the performers who took to the stage to pay tribute to the singer’s long career.

Lambert sang a ballad version of Cher’s dance hit Believe, and fans loved his mellow interpretation of the song.

Now almost a year down the track Lambert has shared a studio recording of the song with fans who have been pleading with him to put out his version.

Lambert has been successfully balancing his solo career with a steady stream of gigs as the frontman of Queen. 2020 will see Lambert touring extensively with the band, and they’ll be heading down under in August.

Take a listen to the studio version.

