Adam Lambert shares new tunes ‘Lube’ and ‘Wet Dream’

Adam Lambert has shared two new songs, and we think there’s a theme in their names. The new tunes are named Lube and Wet Dream.

The tracks are from the singer’s upcoming EP AFTERS which will be out on 19th July. Lambert says the EP is all about being sex positive.

“Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive.” Lambert said of the release.

“I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities’ hedonistic desires and exploits.

“Feeling more confident than ever, I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasize and connect!”

Adam Lambert by Brian Ziff.

Lube was co-written with another LGBTIQA+ pop singer, Vincint alongside Parson James. It was produced by Novador.

Wet Dream is written by Lambert in collaboration with Ferras Alqaisi, James Abrahart, Sarah Hudson, and producer Zhone.

Ferras, who is also a performer, has previously written tunes for Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and Ricky Martin. James Abrahart has penned songs for Jason Derulo, Troye Sivan, Little Mix and created Cher’s festive stomper DJ Play a Christmas Song.

Sarah Hudson has created songs for Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Charli XCX, Years & Years and Dua Lipa’s hits Physical and Levitating.

Adam Lambert heads down under for The Voice

Lambert will be filling Australian television screen soon when he makes his debut on The Voice – Australia.

The Queen frontman will serve as a coach on the upcoming seasons alongside Guy Sebastian, LeAnn Rimes, and Kate Miller-Heidke.

This year’s outing of the show will be its 13th season on Australian television. The first nine seasons aired on Channel Nine, before the show made the move across to Seven.

The move to Sven saw Boy George and Kelly Rowland leave the coaching crew, only Guy Sebastian’s services were retained. Since then, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo have spent time on the show.