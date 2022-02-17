Adelaide United announce inaugural A-Leagues Pride Game

Adelaide United is excited to announce the launch of the inaugural A-Leagues Pride Game.

Adelaide United will be the first A-Leagues Club and the first professional football team to host a Pride Game in Australia with their women’s team kicking proceedings off against Melbourne Victory, before the men’s team host Central Coast Mariners.

Pride Cup will be partnering with the Club to help facilitate the gameday in what is a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and promotion of inclusivity.

Players from the Club’s women’s and men’s teams will both be wearing rainbow names and numbers on the back of their playing jerseys in a show of support and solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The game will feature performances by cabaret performer Issie Heart and Qwire, Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ choir.

“This is an extremely proud day for Adelaide United and the wider football community,” Adelaide United Chief Executive Officer Nathan Kosmina said.

“Through football we want to continue to provide a safe space that is welcoming for all people to come and attend matches at Coopers Stadium.”

“We want people to know that it doesn’t matter what your sexuality, ethnicity, gender, or socio-economic background is – you are always welcome at Adelaide United.”

Adelaide United defender and one of the few visible gay men in the game Josh Cavallo, said this is a significant day for himself members of the LGBTI+ community, and Adelaide United.

“Adelaide United is an incredibly inclusive environment and is like one big family.”

“They’ve been extremely supportive of me since I arrived in Adelaide, and I couldn’t be prouder what the Club together with Pride Cup have organised.”

“This Pride Game will certainly help raise awareness and advocate for inclusivity,” Adelaide United defender, Isabel Hodgson adds.

“As Captain of our women’s team, it’s really exciting to be a part of something that celebrates diversity and welcomes all walks of life.”

“I’m confident this game will have an impact on local clubs and make the cultures of dressing rooms right around the country more inviting and inclusive.”

“This is an exciting moment for Australian football and we are delighted to partner with Adelaide United for this meaningful occasion,” Pride Cup Chief Executive Officer, James Lolicato continues.

“78% of LGBTI+ people don’t feel safe as spectators at sporting events, this is a huge opportunity to show LGBTI+ people that football can be a safe and welcoming place for all.”

“This is about more than just visibility though. We will also be holding education sessions, empowering the Club to become leaders in equity and inclusivity.”

“Through the Pride Game, we have a fantastic opportunity to both celebrate the wonderful LGBTI+ players, fans and officials of the game, deliver important education and highlight how sport can change hearts and minds.”

Adelaide United’s Pride Game will be held on Saturday Feb 26.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.