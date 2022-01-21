West Coast AFLW coach Michael Prior apologises for Pride comments

Michael Prior, the West Coast Eagles AFLW coach, has issued an apology for comments he made about this weekend’s Pride round of the competition.

Of the 14 clubs in the competition the Eagles will be the only one not to wear a special Pride themed jumper this season. The club has explained that they could only commit to one alternative jumper per year and had opted to create a special jumper for the Indigenous round.

Today The West Australian reported that when the team’s coach was asked about the decision he said he’d rather talk about football over what people were wearing saying, “I’ve got a simple view. That’s not my role. I talk about footy, not what we’re wearing,”

“I think we’ve done the pride stuff to death to be honest.” he added.

Prior has subsequently offered an apology.

“The West Coast Eagles pride ourselves on being an inclusive club where everyone is welcome and we know how important this is to our players, staff, members and supporters.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone who was offended by the report in The West Australian on Friday, and the players, coaches, staff and myself look forward to participating in Pride Round this weekend.” Michael Prior said in a statement.

The coach said the club had made an effort to recognise the Pride round.

“We have recognised and participated in Pride Round this week by wearing a unique training singlet, rainbow socks, media pieces and we will also have on-ground recognition on match day.”

Prior’s comments drew a wave of condemnation from former players.

Former Collingwood star Meg Hutchins tweeted: “Feeling for his players right about now! What an imbecile!”

West Coast will face Adelaide at Swinburne Centre on Saturday. The Eagles are currently 11th on the ladder following losses to Fremantle and Gold Coast, and have yet to score a win this season.

