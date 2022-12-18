Autopsy reaveals journalist Grant Wahl’s cause of death

An autopsy has revealed that sports journalist Grant Wahl died from an “undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium.” His family has shared the results of the medical investigation.

Wahl has died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Earlier in the tournament Wahl had brought attention to LGBTIQA+ rights in the country when he attempted enter a stadium wearing a pride t-shirt.

The CBS reporter was covering the match between Argentina and The Netherlands when he suddenly collapsed and could not be revived. He was 48 years old.

Immediately following the death Wahl’s brother suggested that it may be a case of foul play following his brother’s stance for LGBTIQA+ rights. Eric Wahl posted a video the Instagram saying he was concerned that his brother’s death may have been payback for his actions at the World Cup. He later retracted the accusation.

Wahl had written about feeling unwell in the days leading up to his death and shared that he had visited the medical centre at the World Cup Media Centre where he was told he probably had bronchitis.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which is the body responsible for planning the World Cup in Qatar, has said the journalist’s body will be flown to America.

“We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

