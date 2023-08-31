Agnetha Fältskog release new solo tune ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

ABBA singer Agnetha Fältskog has shared a new song, her first solo offering in nearly a decade.

Fans were hoping the singer was about to share a new album after she posted mysterious messages on her social media accounts and launched an Instagram account – all featured what we know now is the title of her new single.

It’s not a new album as such, but a re-interpretation of her last album 2013’s A.

On Instagram the singer explained that the new single is the only fresh track on the new album.

“A couple of years ago I heard one of the songs from my last album ‘A’ on the radio. I have lots of fond memories from making that album, so I couldn’t help but smile, time flies…

“Suddenly it hit me, what would the album sound like if we had made it today…? I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I reached out to the boys who produced ‘A’ back in 2013 – “What would you guys think about reimagining ‘A’ and making a totally new version of it?” They loved the idea! “Let’s try!”

“A while later I heard the first reworked song, and I must say I absolutely loved it! It sounded so fresh and modern, even better than I had imagined it!

“We named the album A+ and as a cherry on top we even recorded a brand new song! And that will be the first thing you´ll hear from me.

“Now I can’t wait to hear what you think about it! I hope you like it as much as I do!” was Agnetha’s message to fans.

Take a listen to the new tune.

In a rare interview the 73-year-old singer spoke to the BBC’s Zoe Ball and shared that she’s realised that her voice is changing as she gets older.

“I was a bit tense and a bit nervous because when you get older, your voice changes,” she said.

“I think my voice has dropped a little bit in tone or in pitch. So I maybe sound a little more … not dark, but lower.”

Since recording her last album Faltskog has reunited with her ABBA band mates to record Voyage their surprise reunion project after nearly 40 years of not working together. The band have also been selling out endless shows by appearing in hologram form, or as they like to say – ABBAtars, in their boundary pushing London extravaganza.

The new version of the album A+ will be released on 13th October.

