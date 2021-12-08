Alan Cumming announces new dates for 2022 tour

Alan Cumming was devastated earlier this year Covid-19 lockdowns forced him to cancel most of his Australian tour. After spending two weeks in hotel quarantine he only got to oversee the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and do a few shows.

Now a new series of dates and updated venues has been announced. Cumming will be bringing his critically acclaimed stage show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age to audiences in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

The tour will begin at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney 11th June 2022, before heading to QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on 12th June, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 14th June, and the Riverside Theatre in Perth on Saturday 18th June.

Ticket holders for the Sydney and Perth shows just need to attend on the new date, while those who had tickets for Brisbane and Melbourne will be allocated new tickets due to the change in venue. Refunds are available for patrons who can’t make the new dates.

Since Cumming was in Australia earlier in the year a lot has happened, he’s starred in the new series Schmigdoon, and released Baggage a new autobiography.

Tickets are on sale for the new dates too, snap them up before they sell-out.

OIP Staff

