Alan Jones announces his retirement from radio

Sydney radio host Alan Jones has announced he’ll hang up the headphones and retire from radio later this month. Jones will continue to present his evening programs on Sky News and write for newspapers.

Jones’ breakfast show has been a top rating program since he took over the slot in 2001. The radio host said he was retiring based on advice from his doctors who said the early morning starts were detrimental to the 72 year-old’s health.

“We are living in the world of coronavirus. The most repeated statement we hear is ‘we must listen to the experts’.” Jones said on this morning’s program.

“Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, ‘continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health’.

“I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month.”

Afternoon’s presenter Ben Fordham will take over Jones Breakfast slot. The announcement has seen politicians and media leaders praise the broadcasters long career.

Jones future with the station 2GB had been under the microscope since the station was bought over by Nine last year. While a ratings draw card, Jones has also been at the centre of expensive multi-million dollar defamation payouts in the past and has regularly generated controversy.

Last year he was criticised for suggesting Prime Minister Scott Morrison should “shove a sock” down the throat of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern, while in 2012 he was condemned for his comments at a Liberal party function where he said Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s father has “died of shame”.

