Albany Pride are keeping the Pride spirit alive in regional WA

Since 2011, Albany Pride has been working to create a safe and inclusive community for LGBTIQ+ people, growing from small social space to a thriving community organisation bringing fabulous celebrations and much-needed connection to the region.

From facilitating support services and referrals, to organising a Fair Day and regular LGBTIQ+ events, Albany Pride continues to grow as more and more members of the community join together to ensure the group’s success.

Committee members Lupo and Millie joined us for a chat about the organisation’s history, their role in the community and their upcoming drag fundraiser – which has already sold out!

Millie began by telling us about the group’s inception, when founder Annie Arnold returned to Albany after spending some time in bigger cities.

“When she moved back to Albany, which is her hometown, she realised there wasn’t any Pride presence at all, so she was really keen to get something started up,” Millie explains.

“She’d lived and worked in Albany for a very long time and she recognised that there was a need in the community and wanted to fill it. She’s been doing it for 9 years now, and she’s an absolute leader in every sense. She’s amazing!”

Millie and Lupo also shared why they wanted to get involved with the group, with Lupo telling us his journey began after moving to Albany from London.

“Albany Pride was a lot smaller when I joined, we didn’t have a Pride in the sense that we do today with all these events,” Lupo said.

“I thought my life has drastically changed and it’s time to give back, and I joined the group with the intent of getting more people to participate and providing a safe space for people to meet. I thought I was the only gay in the village, and I discovered I wasn’t thanks to this group.”

Millie said she was compelled to get involved with Albany’s LGBTIQ+ community after moving down from Perth with her family.

“I was really quite shocked that there wasn’t much going on down here, the team were doing a really great job but it was more of a limited social support group when I moved down… then the marriage equality survey happened, and that really energised the group down here,” Millie said.

“When I came on board there was a real need for the group to be a presence in the community at that point so, it really did activate a lot of members of the community that hadn’t been before.”

“Since then, every year we’ve doubled in our events and our participation, it’s been amazing.”

While Pride celebrations might seem almost routine for those of us living in major cities around Australia, regional communities still face challenges of isolation, disconnection and limited support. Lupo shares why Pride organisations and events are vital to regional communities.

“Being LGBT+ in a regional town is obviously different that the capital cities here in Australia.”

“First of all, there’s no places to meet, apart from Grindr and the apps, but also there’s part of the population that are resistant to LGBT+ people and this is why Pride is ever so relevant in a town like this as opposed to other places.”

“I remember in London, the parade was just a parade for the big banks that wanted to advertise themselves as inclusive employers, and it sort of lost it’s original meaning but I think that here in Albany, the original spirit of Pride is alive and well. We have a Pride because there is a need for it socially, but also bringing LGBT+ people together.”

The group’s latest venture, a fabulous drag showcase, will go a long way in securing much needed funds for next year’s Pride celebrations. Millie tells us what audiences can expect from the fundraising event.

“We’ve had a really long running relationship with BarbieQ, whose been incredibly supportive of our regional Pride, and she’s coming down with a couple of friends who’ve been down before.”

“We’ve got Alexas Armstrong, Veronica Jean Jones and Freddie BePerfect, and we’re excited to have added a drag king to the lineup as of last year, and we’ve also got Fay Rocious who hasn’t been down before so that should be loads of fun!”

Albany Pride’s Drag Show Fundraiser is sold out, but you can find information about future events and more at albanypride.com.au, or connect with the group on Facebook and Instagram.

Leigh Andrew Hill

Images: Instagram (@albany.pride)

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.