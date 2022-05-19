Aldous Harding leaves Western Australia off her tour itinerary

Aldous Harding has announced an Australian tour to support her new highly acclaimed album Warm Chris, but Western Australia has been left off her itinerary.

The singer and songwriter will return to Australia to perform four intimate live shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney this October.

The singer last toured Australian in 2020 and this new tour comes in celebration of her acclaimed fourth studio album Warm Chris which was released back in March.

The first taste of Warm Chris came in the form of the singles Lawn and Fever, Tick Tock is her latest offering from the album. Recorded in Monmouth, Wales, it marks her third collaboration with producer John Parish. Harding’s partnership with Parish first began five years ago, starting with 2017’s unforgettable Party, and 2019’s Designer.

The singer has played at the Perth Festival several times during her career, including a headline show at the 2020 festival. Sadly this time it looks like Perth fans will have to plan a trip interstate.

The Australian tour will kick off in Brisbane on Monday 17th October, head to Adelaide the following day, before going to Melbourne on 20th October and wrapping up in Sydney on Saturday 22nd October.

General Public tickets to her latest tour go on sale Wednesday 25 May (11am local time).

