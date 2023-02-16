Alison Goldfrapp returns to the dancefloor with ‘Fever’

Electronic pop icon Alison Goldfrapp and esteemed house mainstay Paul Woolford deliver the euphoric, piano-driven collaboration Fever.

The tracks follows hot on the heels of Digging Deeper, Alison’s recent depth-charged collab with the enigmatic German producer Claptone.

Fever is adorned with signature dreamy vocals from avant-pop queen Alison Goldfrapp. Described as a sonic sugar-rush, Fever release represents another step in Alison’s transforming musical journey.

“I love the simmering and explosive energy Paul has brought to my track Fever,” Goldfrapp said.

“I can’t wait to hear it out on a sweaty dancefloor.”

Fever is another tantalising taster of what is to come this year from a cult favourite, apparently we can expect to hear much more from Alison Goldfrapp very soon.

Fever is out now.

Image: Mat Maitland

