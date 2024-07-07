Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Alter Boy share new single ‘Portrait of God’

Local legends Alter Boy have revealed the second single from their upcoming debut album I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

Portrait of God explores the concept of the ‘law of one’, which suggests all existence is contained in a single, universal consciousness.

Vocalist Molly Priest says that with this track, they wanted to talk to the listener directly.

“We are all striving for something, some future time or circumstance that will make us okay or acceptable or true,” Priest says.

“It’s you right now. You have to welcome it. The stuff within you that you’re ashamed of or scared of, the uncertainty of it all. All of it together is the complete experience and it’s happening inside of you.”

Portrait Of God follows the first single Don’t Hurt Me (I Used To Be A Baby), both of which lead the release of the band’s exciting debut LP, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, due for release this September.

Looking to the album itself, Molly explains the album is guided by four movements of US psychiatrist Irvin D. Yalom’s existential fears – freedom, death, isolation, meaninglessness.

“Understanding narcissism changes my understanding of life,” Molly continues.

“The process of writing the album helped me to deprogram the parts of myself that had learned to outsource reality and seek out a God-figure to worship.

“I was suddenly living in a completely different world and this led me to a fascination with consciousness. The album is an attempt at purging old stories with this impossible desire to see it all with clean eyes.”

Alter Boy will be heading around Australia on tour in October to celebrate the album, with performances in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Margaret River.

Portrait of God is out now.

