‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for second season at HBO Max



The long-awaited reboot of beloved drama Sex and the City, And Just Like That… is coming back for round two at HBO Max.

The series received mixed reception for its depictions of Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte living in the age of social media, and the absence of Kim Cattrall as Samantha after a well-documented rift between the cast.

Though with a shocking premiere twist and the return of their favourite characters, many fans are delighted to see more of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” Executive Producer Patrick Michael King said of the renewal.

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And just like that our sex life is back.”

Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in the original series and the premiere, will not be returning in any form after allegations of sexual assault emerged last year.

The reboot also starred queer actor Sara Ramirez, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury and the late Willie Garson, who passed away in 2021 after fighting pancreatic cancer.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.