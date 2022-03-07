Andrew Bolt left high and dry by guests over Mardi Gras

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Sky News host Andrew Bolt has questioned why New South Wales Police went to the effort of making a short video to show their support for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, but seems to have got an unexpected surprise when all of his guests backed the move.

The conservative commentator highlighted the video showing police form different areas of New South Wales police wishing people a “Happy Mardi Gras” at the top of his Monday night show and later in the program asked his regular panelists what they thought of the effort.

“Should this really be such a focus of police efforts these days?” Bolt asked his guests.

Former Labor MP Stephen Conroy said he couldn’t see any problem with the video.

“What is the problem with wanting to celebrate an extortionary community event?” Conroy asked.

“It’s an iconic Sydney event and it’s representing a struggle over many decades, and all communities are behind it, and I’m not sure what the issue is here to be honest with you Andrew? Good on the police for getting behind it, good on the police for wanting to help celebrate an iconic event and be seen as part of mainstream Australia.”

Not getting any support from Stephen Conroy, Bolt turned turned to former Victoria Liberal party President asking for his thoughts. Kroger said the Mardi Gras was a great community event, and he wished the ABC would dedicate more Saturday nights to highlighting other community gatherings.

“I doesn’t worry me so much, but I wish the ABC would run on Saturday nights, prime time, other great community events like the Royal Easter Show in Sydney and the Royal Easter Show in Melbourne, to celebrate the contribution of country people to Australia.” Kroger responded.

Seemingly taken aback by neither of guests wanting to join in on his criticism of the NSW police, Bolt moved on.

In recent years there have been repetitive calls for police to be banned from marching in the parade with multiple reasons listed for the suggested exclusion.

Among them, the fact that the police were the instigators of the violent riots in 1978 that the parade commemorates, 55 people ended being arrested and many were beaten inside the police station before being released.

NSW Police have also come under fire due to more recent revelations that police were behind some of the historical gay bashings that occurred in Sydney, as well as a failure to adequately investigate high profile murders involving the LGBTIQA+ communities.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.