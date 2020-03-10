Angel Olsen returning to Australia with full band this June

Known for her “bold and admirably uncompromising performances” (Rolling Stone), Angel Olsen is pleased to announce a return to Australia this May and June, in support of 2019’s widely critically acclaimed album All Mirrors.

She will be backed by her six piece band, including strings, marking her first full band tour of Australia since 2017. Olsen will perform songs from her entire catalogue, many of which will be reworked to include string arrangements.

On her most recent album All Mirrors, Olsen took a vulnerable, introspective deep dive towards internal destinations and revelations. In the process of making the album, she found a new sound and voice, a blast of fury mixed with hard won self-acceptance.

All Mirrors gets its claws into you on both micro and macro levels. There’s the singular vibrato – seemingly simple phrases expand into massive ideas about the inability to love and universal loneliness. Then suddenly, huge string arrangements and synth swells emerge, creating a near sensory overload.

Don’t miss Angel Olsen as she returns to Australia this May, with her band in tow performing shows that will transport you to an otherworldly, ethereal place.

Angel Olsen will play two shows at The Rechabite on Sat 6th & Sun 7th June. For tickets and more information head to angelolsen.com

Source:- Media release