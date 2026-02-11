Angus Taylor quits Shadow Cabinet

Angus Taylor has quit the Shadow Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership challenge against current leader Sussan Ley.

Taylor confirmed his resignation to reporters in Canberra on Wednesday evening.

“I’ve tendered my resignation as a member of the shadow cabinet. Since the election in May last year I’ve sought to be a constructive member of the leadership team, and supported Sussan Ley’s leadership in a difficult time, when we needed a rebuild of the party.” Taylor said.

The move means Taylor can now actively campaign amongst his colleagues for a tilt and the leadership something he was unable to do while remaining a member of the current leadership team.

“I don’t believe Sussan Ley is in a position to be able to lead the party as it needs to be led,” he said in an evening press conference.

“What we need right now is strong leadership, clear direction and a courageous focus on our values, and the first two priorities … should be protecting our way of life and restoring our standard of living.”

It is anticipated that Taylor will call for a leadership spill on Thursday morning, with a party meeting likely to occur on Friday.

Taylor ran against Ley for the leadership position last year in the wake of the coalitions election drubbing, but party members opted for the more moderate Ley, who made history as the first woman to lead the party.

Last time round Taylor proposed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as his deputy leader, at the time she had recently defected from The Nationals to the Liberal party.

