Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Angus Taylor quits Shadow Cabinet

News

Angus Taylor has quit the Shadow Cabinet ahead of an expected leadership challenge against current leader Sussan Ley.

Taylor confirmed his resignation to reporters in Canberra on Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve tendered my resignation as a member of the shadow cabinet. Since the election in May last year I’ve sought to be a constructive member of the leadership team, and supported Sussan Ley’s leadership in a difficult time, when we needed a rebuild of the party.” Taylor said.

Angus Taylor and Sussan Ley.

The move means Taylor can now actively campaign amongst his colleagues for a tilt and the leadership something he was unable to do while remaining a member of the current leadership team.

“I don’t believe Sussan Ley is in a position to be able to lead the party as it needs to be led,” he said in an evening press conference.

“What we need right now is strong leadership, clear direction and a courageous focus on our values, and the first two priorities … should be protecting our way of life and restoring our standard of living.”

It is anticipated that Taylor will call for a leadership spill on Thursday morning, with a party meeting likely to occur on Friday.

Taylor ran against Ley for the leadership position last year in the wake of the coalitions election drubbing, but party members opted for the more moderate Ley, who made history as the first woman to lead the party.

Last time round Taylor proposed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as his deputy leader, at the time she had recently defected from The Nationals to the Liberal party.

Since they last faced off however there have been significant changes with some senators terms ending last July, meaning their are less moderate members within than there were a year ago.



Latest

Local

Death threats, abuse and insults become the norm in public debate

0
John Carey says it needs to be called out.
Culture

‘Jimpa’ director Sophie Hyde shares queer family insights on ‘Australian Story’

0
Sophie Hyde's upcoming film Jimpa is deeply personal to the Australian director.
Culture

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson heading down under

0
Zara Larsson is keeping her endless summer going, announcing she's heading to Australia later this year.
Culture

Perth Queer Film Festival shares exciting 10th anniversary program

0
The festival has just revealed one massive program from its 10th outing.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Death threats, abuse and insults become the norm in public debate

0
John Carey says it needs to be called out.
Culture

‘Jimpa’ director Sophie Hyde shares queer family insights on ‘Australian Story’

0
Sophie Hyde's upcoming film Jimpa is deeply personal to the Australian director.
Culture

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson heading down under

0
Zara Larsson is keeping her endless summer going, announcing she's heading to Australia later this year.
Culture

Perth Queer Film Festival shares exciting 10th anniversary program

0
The festival has just revealed one massive program from its 10th outing.
History

On This Gay Day | Activist Mark Ashton died in 1987

0
Mark Ashton's advocacy was captured in the film 'Pride'.

Death threats, abuse and insults become the norm in public debate

Graeme Watson -
John Carey says it needs to be called out.
Read more

‘Jimpa’ director Sophie Hyde shares queer family insights on ‘Australian Story’

OUTinPerth -
Sophie Hyde's upcoming film Jimpa is deeply personal to the Australian director.
Read more

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson heading down under

OUTinPerth -
Zara Larsson is keeping her endless summer going, announcing she's heading to Australia later this year.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture