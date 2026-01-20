Anjimile delivers new single ‘Like You Really Mean It’

Musician Anjimile has released a new single and an album is on the way. Fresh track Like you Really Mean It has just arrived and album You’re Free To Go will drop on 13th March.

We first introduced you to Anjimile way back in 2018. The upcoming record with be the sixth album in their growing discography.

The new song is accompanied by a beautiful roller skating video directed by Caity Arthur.

Anjimile shared the backgroun to writing the song.



“I wrote this to make my girlfriend want to give me a kiss. We live about an hour apart, and I was just by myself thinking about her. Thinking about wanting a kiss. What could I do to get a kiss from my sweetheart? Write a song about it! Anyway, it worked.” he said.

The upcoming album was recorded with producer Brad Cook who has previously worked with Waxahatchee, Hurray for the Riff Raff and mighty Mavis Staples.

Since we first met Anjimile (ann-JIM-uh-lee) Chithambo his career has continued to grow. Between 2015 and 18 he put out three indie released records. His debut Human Nature came in 2015, quickly followed by Good Boy the following year, and Colors in 2018.

2020 brought the acclaimed Giver Taker, hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the year’s best albums, positioned him as a compelling voice exploring enduring themes of spirituality, identity, and liberation.

With The King (2023), Anjimile intensified his examination of Black and trans existence amid personal and societal turbulence, reaffirming his courageous commitment to navigating discomfort as a means of liberation.

Anjimile photographed by Xander Opiyo.

You’re Free to Go, promises to pick up where The King left off, but with its hands open wide – a central question being: what happens when you let go and let love in?



Crafted over years marked by transformation, the album traces vividly the profound complexities of change – from breakups to new love; deep grief and loss to renewal and rediscovery.

“The past two years have been a deeply transitional point in my life,” Anjimile explains. On You’re Free to Go, he learns to trust life again.



The album’s title symbolises Anjimile’s expansive perspective on love and personal freedom, influenced profoundly by his relationship with his partner and their joyful embrace of non-monogamy.

He describes this dynamic playfully: “I view non-monogamy as setting out milk every night on your porch for the cats; they can come if they want,” – a reminder that connection thrives when it’s truly chosen and not confined and restricted by normativity.



As Anjimile prepares to share You’re Free to Go live, he envisions intimate performances that reinterpret rather than replicate the album’s recordings. He aims for the authenticity and vulnerability embedded in these songs to resonate deeply, emphasising, “This record feels very authentic to my life experiences. It’s about as close to getting to know me as you could ever get with a record.”

The new album will feature twelve tracks, You’re Free to Go, Rust & Wire, Waits For Me, Like You Really Mean It, Turning Away, Exquisite Skeleton, The Store, Ready or Not, Point of View, Afari, Destroying You and Enough.

Pre-order on Bandcamp.