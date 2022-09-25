Anna of the North gives a glimpse into her bedroom on ‘Nobody’

Norwegian artist Anna of the North announces the arrival of her third-studio album Crazy Life out November 4 on Play It Again Sam.

Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years.

The news is heralded by the release of track Nobody, an anthemic offering from Anna, described as “a feel-good yet melancholic song about missing somebody.”

Joining the ranks of her other singles, the newest addition continues Anna’s journey building a home of her own and inviting you for a visit.

While Dandelion introduced viewers to Anna’s living room, complete with her fluffy dog and thriving plants, Bird Sing captured the image directly outside Anna’s bedroom window, giving you a 360- look at Anna’s dwelling.

Nobody gives a stark overview of Anna’s bedroom and the messy bed and leftover cereal that we’ve all been privy to at some point. Working hand in hand with Australian designer Montana Kitching to bring each image ‘to life,’ fans will experience the house in whole on Friday, November 4.

Nobody is out now.

Image: Morten Sandvik

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.