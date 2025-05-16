‘Annie’ composer Charles Strouse dies aged

Composer Charles Strouse, best known for his work on the musical Annie has died at the age of 96.

Raised in New York, Strouse studied music under notable composers Aaron Copland, Nadia Boulanger, Arthur Berger and David Diamond.

He found success with his first Broadway musical in 1960, Bye Bye Birdie was adapted as a film and has become a staple of the American Musical Theatre.

His next series of shows were not huge hits but often produced hit songs. One Upon a Time from 1962’s All American has been recorded by Frank Sinatra, perry Como, Eddie Fisher, Tony Bennett and many others. You’ve Got Possibilities, sung by Linda Lavin, outlived the show it came from 1964’s It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman.

His biggest success came in 1977 when the comic strip Annie was brought to the stage. Working alogside lyricist Martin Charmin, it was full of memorable songs.

It’s a Hard Knock Life, Tomorrow, Maybe, Easy Street, and You’re never fully dressed without a smile are just a few of the memorable songs from the musical that continues to be performed around the world.

Strouse went on to write many more musicals including Charlie and Algernon, Dance a Litte Closer, Rags, Nick & Nora, An American Tragedy, and an opera Nightingale.

He also composed many film scores including Bonnie and Clyde, The Night They Raided Minsky’s, and Ishtar.

Image: Photograph from Wikipedia user GustavM published via a Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0 license.