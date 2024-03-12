Anti-transgender campaigner Graham Linehan still can’t get into Australia

Anti-transgender campaigner Graham Linehan still can’t get into Australia. The television writer who know focusses his time campaigning for women’s rights, and against transgender rights, had hoped to tour the country sharing his views and speaking about his recent memoir.

Warning: This story has comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

A few weeks ago Linehan shared that he’d been knocked back from boarding a plane because he did not have a visa.

Initially he applied to enter Australian on a tourist and business visa, but he’s now applied for a more specific work visa. Despite putting his application a few weeks ago the Australian government has yet to say he can enter the country, but they haven’t knocked him back either.

During an appearance on The Bolt Report on Sky News Linehan said he had not been given any information on why his visa was not being approved. The lack of a visa has meant that the writer was forced to cancel his Perth date, and now the rest of his Australian dates are in doubt.

Andrew Bolt asked the writer if he found it extraordinary that the Australian government was able to grant visa to refugees from the conflict in Gaza, but were slow to allow Linehan into the country.

Agreeing with Bolt Linehan responded; “I do, even now the idea that the most dangerous people in the world are people who support women’s rights and oppose the mutilation and sterilisation of children in gender clinics, I find it astonishing that we’re been kept from putting on live events or being heard.”

Linehan has been able to tour New Zealand, reporting that the country was very quick to grant him permission to travel. During his television appearance Linehan said he felt his voice was being suppressed, and nobody had ever clearly told him which of his views were considered offensive.

The Union of Free Speech, the company that was hoping to bring Linehan to Australia says the lack of clarity from the Australian government is inconsistent with Australian values.

“All we can say is that such a misunderstanding should not be occurring in the Department of Home Affairs. We respectfully ask this be urgently corrected so no further case arises.” said Dr Reuben Kirkham, the Co-Director of the organisation. “Writing is not a sin, but a fundamental part of our democracy.”

Dr Kirkham said the Department of Home Affairs need to ensure all their staff were trained in “(basic) Australian values”, including the concept of free speech.

Linehan’s New Zealand tour has not been free of disruptions. Venues Otautahi cancelled his venue booking for a Christchurch event on 19th March.

The venue has responded acknowledging that they did receive about 15 complaints from the public about Linehan being advertised as appearing at their space, but deny this was a factor in organisers being turned away. They have said that the event was never contracted, no deposit was ever made for a booking, and they were too busy to accommodate the request.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

