Applications open for 2025 Pinnacle Foundation scholarships

Australian LGBTQIA+ education charity The Pinnacle Foundation is celebrating a dual milestone this year.

The foundation is marking the awarding of over 100 scholarships to deserving and eligible queer youth pursuing fulltime education at TAFE or University, around Australia.

Pinnacle has been instrumental in transforming the lives of its scholars by supporting their wellbeing, providing them a sense of community, and helping them realise their true potential. Alongside this milestone, Pinnacle is also celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

Since being founded in 2007, the foundation has made significant contributions in supporting education and fostering success among young LGBTQIA+ Australians, creating a more diverse and inclusive society.

Pinnacle’s CEO & MD, Andrew Staite said the milestone has only been possible due to the support of generous donors and supporters.

“Fifteen years ago, The Pinnacle Foundation embarked on a journey to transform lives with our educational scholarships and mentoring program, and provide a sense of belonging by creating a community and family for life.

“Over the years, with the help of our generous donors and partners, the foundation has acted as a launchpad for many young Australians who have benefitted from the program. Today we celebrate the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of our scholarship recipients.” Staite said.

The organisation has just opened applications for their 2025 program.

The Pinnacle Foundation have noted that their commitment extends beyond financial scholarships. Pinnacle carefully matches the young Australians it awards scholarships to with a mentor who identifies in the same way and who works in their field of study to provide career guidance and help them excel in their studies.

Some of the country’s largest organisations have named scholarships with The Pinnacle Foundation including L’Oreal, BHP, CBA, Mirvac, Rio Tinto and Virtus Health.

The scholarship program, now in its fifteenth year, awards multi-year scholarships nationally to students aged between 18 – 26 years for fulltime study. Scholars can be pursuing a range of different course from either public TAFES or public Universities in Australia. Every Pinnacle scholar is also carefully matched with a mentor who will typically identify in the same way, and share the same academic and professional interests . The mentor acts as a role model.

Scholarship application submissions close on Saturday, 31 August 2024. Eligible LGBTQIA+ candidates can find further information and submit their applications online.

For more information about The Pinnacle Foundation’s scholarship program and research, please visit www.thepinnaclefoundation.org.