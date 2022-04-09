Arca shares video for ‘Cayó’ which explores non-binary states

Musician Arca has released a video for new track Cayó and announced that their epic KICK series of records will soon be available on vinyl and CD.

The new song was recorded at the same time as the 57 tracks that make up the artist’s epic 5 album KICK series that was released over the last two years.

Cayó features additional production from electronic musician Tim Hecker and arrives with a music video directed by Albert Moya, starring Arca.

Arca said the new work was about exploration, non-binary states and intersectionality.

“It’s about exploring self states, non-binary modes of relating of that which is ‘other’, creating new intersectional ways of mediating identity through exploring sensuality and heightened communion with the sensual embodiment of self.”

So far the five albums in the KICK series have only been available digitally, but from late May they’ll be available on vinyl and CD formats too.

Prolific and never standing still, Arca has shared a plethora of different projects and collaborations. She scored an episode of Euphoria at Hunter Schafer’s request, composed music for MoMA, and used AI to create 100 remixes of her single Riquiquí.

Lady Gaga tapped her to remix Rain on Me for the Dawn of Chromatica LP, Beverly Glenn-Copeland for Let Us Dance, Laurie Anderson for her timeless anthem Big Science and FKA twigs for her recent single Tears in the Club.

Take a look at the new clip.



OIP Staff

