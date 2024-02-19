Attorney-General John Quigley calls time on his political career

Western Australia’s Attorney-General John Quigley has announced he’ll retire from politics at the 2025 election.

His decision to call time on his political career follows speculation that he’d already been informed that he would not retain his position as Attorney-General should Labor secure a third term in office.

Premier Roger Cook called a snap media conference this morning where it was announced Quigley would not be contesting the next election, and his achievements in the role were highlighted. The premier noted that more than 60 pieces of legislation had been guided through the parliament under Quigley’s watch, including the controversial assisted dying legislation.

“Attorney General John Quigley has been a force in the Western Australian Parliament.” Roger Cook said.

“His retirement will be a great loss to our State – his contribution to our State as Attorney General and a Minister is unmatched.

“Soon after we came to Government in 2017, John introduced two significant pieces of legislation – one to expunge historical convictions against LQBTIQ+ people in WA, and one to remove the limitation period for victims of child sexual abuse.

“These pieces of legislation exemplify the kind of Attorney General John is – empathetic, compassionate, and fair.” the premier said.

The Attorney-General thanked the Premier Roger Cook, and his predecessor Mark McGowan for their support.

“I’ve just had the most wonderful support from two outstanding premiers that have given me all the support prosecuting Labor’s law reform agenda, and enabling me to protect the most vulnerable in our community,” he said.

“And there are no people that are more vulnerable than the victims of crime.” Quigley noted.

Prior to entering politics in 2001 Quigley had a remarkable career as a barrister and solicitor. He was first elected to the seat of Innaloo, before moving north to the safer seat of Butler.

Quigley has been criticised for failing to address equal opportunity law reform during his seven years in the role, and not coming through on a long overdue commitment to remove the WA Gender Reassignment Board.

In 2023 an investigation by OUTinPerth revealed that only one person had successfully applied for their historical conviction to be expunged, despite the government often highlighting the program as their great achievement for the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Just Equal say Quigley should “step up or step aside” when it comes tackling LGBTIQA+ law reform

Rights group Just.Equal Australia has called on Attorney General John Quigley to “step up or step aside.”

Brian Greig said that Quigley should either use his remaining 12 months to establish a legacy on LGBTIQA+ law reform, or step aside and let someone else do it.

“As Attorney General, Mr Quigley has been a great disappointment on LGBTIQA+ issues. Over two terms of government his only achievement has been expunging past criminal convictions for gay men. This reform is six years old and proved to be a flop with just one person coming forward.

“Meanwhile, Mr Quigley has dragged his feet for years on reforming the Equal Opportunity Act, meaning that teachers and students in faith schools are still being persecuted, there are no anti-vilification laws, the Gender Reassignment Board has not been abolished despite repeated promises, surrogacy laws are a mess and people who are transgender have no appropriate means to source identify documents.

“Worse still, WA has failed to ban LGBTIQA+ conversion practices.

“Just.Equal understands that unlike Victoria and the ACT, Mr Quigley has signaled that even if he does legislate for a ban he won’t allow for civil prosecutions under the reform. This would effectively render any such legislation in WA useless, because it sets the bar too high to prosecute offenders.

“We believe Mr Quigley should seize the opportunity to leave a solid Labor legacy for himself before he departs in a year’s time by addressing these issues quickly and thoroughly.

“If he is not prepared to do this, then he must step aside and allow Cabinet to appoint a new Attorney General with the passion and dedication to get these jobs done properly.” Greig said.

