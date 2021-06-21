Aussie musician G Flip shares that they identify as non-binary

Musician G Flip have announced that they identify as non-binary. The Aussie musician Georgia Flipo made the announcement on their Instagram channel last week.
G Flip said from here on in they would be using they/them pronouns.
The musician put out their debut album About Us in 2019, and has been a staple of youth station Triple J. They also had a memorable performance of the track Queen at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations.
Their most recent release is Not Even in Vegas, a collaboration with Thomas Headon.
“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie….” Georgia said, before giving a shout out to their favourite football team.
View this post on Instagram
Did you see G Flip sat Mardi Gras? Check it out.
OIP Staff
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.