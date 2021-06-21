Aussie musician G Flip shares that they identify as non-binary

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Musician G Flip have announced that they identify as non-binary. The Aussie musician Georgia Flipo made the announcement on their Instagram channel last week.

G Flip said from here on in they would be using they/them pronouns.

The musician put out their debut album About Us in 2019, and has been a staple of youth station Triple J. They also had a memorable performance of the track Queen at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations.

Their most recent release is Not Even in Vegas, a collaboration with Thomas Headon.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie….” Georgia said, before giving a shout out to their favourite football team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

Did you see G Flip sat Mardi Gras? Check it out.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.