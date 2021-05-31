‘Not Even in Vegas’ G Flip joins forces with Thomas Headon

After blowing audiences away with her brilliant performance at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, G Flip is back with a new tune.

Not Even in Vegas sees her teaming up with new friend Thomas Headon.

G Flip says the song they came up with is about dreaming of travelling overseas during the covid lockdowns.

“When me and Thomas met we both instantly matched each other’s energy and had a lot of stuff in common. We joked about booking a mates trip to Vegas but because of covid there were no flights available so I booked us flights to Dubbo instead – because when Tommy and I are together we can make anywhere feel like Vegas, even rural NSW.

“After a few sessions we wrote this track – it’s a feel good song about having a good time no matter where you are— whether that be your friend’s apartment, your own room, or even in VEGAS/DUBBO. The track was co-produced by Ed Quinn a former member of Slum Sociable and also my childhood neighbour growing up. To complete the track we went back to the street where it all began, and finished the song in my mother’s house.”

Thomas Headon said he still hopes they’ll actually make it to Vegas one day.

“Not Even In Vegas came about after a few times G and I had hung out. We’d tried to write together a few times but somehow always just ended up at a party together. We then eventually wrote this song about living like rockstars in Vegas, despite not even being there. It’s a fun little tune that describes both of our friendship so well, hopefully we at least get to go to Vegas together one day.”

Take a look at their teaser video for the new tune.

